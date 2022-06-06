HealthEquity quarterly net loss widens significantly but still beats on bottom line

Jun. 06, 2022 5:18 PM ETHealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Although HealthEquity's net loss (NASDAQ:HQY) for fiscal Q1 2023 increased 423% compared to the prior-year period to -$13.6M (-$0.16 per share basic and diluted), that was good enough to beat on the bottom line.
  • Revenue of $205.7M, an 8.8% year-over-year increase, was also a beat.
  • Operating expenses increased 20% in the quarter (ended April 30, 2022) to ~$118.5M compared to FQ1 2021.
  • HealthEquity (HQY) also saw a 13% year-over-year increase in overall accounts to 14.5M.
  • For FY 2023 (ending Jan. 31, 2023), HealthEquity expects net loss between $51M and $43M (-$0.61 to -$0.51 per diluted share).
  • See why Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Jones views HealthEquity (HQY) as a hold.
