HealthEquity quarterly net loss widens significantly but still beats on bottom line
Jun. 06, 2022 5:18 PM ETHealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Although HealthEquity's net loss (NASDAQ:HQY) for fiscal Q1 2023 increased 423% compared to the prior-year period to -$13.6M (-$0.16 per share basic and diluted), that was good enough to beat on the bottom line.
- Revenue of $205.7M, an 8.8% year-over-year increase, was also a beat.
- Operating expenses increased 20% in the quarter (ended April 30, 2022) to ~$118.5M compared to FQ1 2021.
- HealthEquity (HQY) also saw a 13% year-over-year increase in overall accounts to 14.5M.
- For FY 2023 (ending Jan. 31, 2023), HealthEquity expects net loss between $51M and $43M (-$0.61 to -$0.51 per diluted share).
