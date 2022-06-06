Galaxy Digital Asset Management May AUM dips to $2.02B
Jun. 06, 2022 5:23 PM ETGalaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (BRPHF)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Galaxy Digital Asset Management, a subsidiary of crypto broker-dealer Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF), experienced a decline in assets under management.
- AUM for May came in at $2.02B, down from $2.5B in April, but remains elevated from $1.3B In May 2021.
- Shares of BRPHF are edging down 1.4% in afterhours trading.
- The softer AUM print comes as the crypto industry faces "turbulent market conditions," with major digital tokens like bitcoin (BTC-USD) losing most of last year's gains and consolidating within tight ranges.
- Previously, (May 13) Galaxy Digital saw QTD net loss of $300M amid uncertainty in crypto space.