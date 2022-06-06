Johnson & Johnson terminating COVID-19 vaccine contract with Emergent - WSJ
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has notified Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) it is terminating its supply deal with the contract manufacturer, with the pharma giant accusing Emergent of breaching a contract, The Wall Street Journal reported.
- Earlier on Monday, Emergent (EBS) accused J&J of breaching the contract in a SEC filing by saying, among other things, that subsidiary Janssen intends to not purchase the minimum quantity of the product pursuant to the agreement.
- J&J told the newspaper Emergent's breaches include "failure to supply Covid-19 vaccine drug substance." J&J also called the Emergent (EBS) filing "false and misleading."
- In 2021, a manufacturing mishap at an Emergent plant in Baltimore rendered millions of Janssen COVID doses unusable.