Wall Street recorded modest gains on Monday, as the major U.S. equity averages continued the uncertain trading that marked last week. Investors continue to seek direction amid fears about interest rates and the economy.

Despite the general lack of commitment, solar stocks were able to notch notable gains. Thanks to a tariff relief program for certain solar panels, stocks like Canadian Solar (CSIQ), JinkoSolar (JKS), Sunrun (RUN) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) pushed higher.

Elsewhere, DiDi Global (DIDI) climbed more than 20% on reports that China's regulators might be winding down a long-standing probe of the company. At the same time, ProPhase Labs (PRPH) expanded recent gains to set yet another 52-week high.

Looking to the downside, Q2 Holdings (QTWO) plunged on reports that a sale process for the company failed to get the kinds of bids the firm expected. At the same time, Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) lost more than three-quarters of its value following the release of disappointing clinical data.

Sector In Focus

A major regulatory shift prompted buying in large swaths of the solar sector. The move followed a Biden administration decision to exempt certain solar panel imports from tariffs over the next two years.

The effort targets solar panels imported from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Bolstered by the news, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) and JinkoSolar (JKS) were among the best performers in the group. Both advanced about 8% on the session.

Elsewhere in the sector, Sunrun (RUN) climbed almost 6%, while Enphase Energy (ENPH) advanced by more than 5%.

Standout Gainer

DiDi Global (DIDI) jumped about 24% on news that Chinese authorities are ready to end a cybersecurity investigation into the ride-hailing service.

A report from the Wall Street Journal indicated that the conclusion of the probe will lead to an end of a ban on DIDI adding new users. The move could come as early as this week, the paper stated.

DIDI surged early in the session, at one point showing an advance of 68%. The stock backed off those levels later in the day. Still, shares finished at $2.30, rising 45 cents on the session.

Even with the recent tick higher, shares remain well off their post-IPO high of $18.01 reached last summer.

Standout Loser

Q2 Holdings (QTWO) suffered significant selling pressure amid worries that the sale process for fintech firm may have hit a roadblock. The stock dropped 16% on the session.

According to Barron's, QTWO solicited bids in May but the offers did not live up to expectations. The firm could continue to field offers in the coming months, the paper said.

Hurt by the news, QTWO retreated $8.68 to finish at $44.49. Shares remain off a 52-week low of $38.90 reached in the first half of May. Overall, the stock has fallen 45% in 2022 so far.

Notable New High

ProPhase Labs (PRPH) added to a recent upswing, climbing another 9% during Monday's action. The advance built on earnings-inspired gains recorded over the past couple of weeks, with shares extending their 52-week high.

On May 13, the biotech, which provides COVID testing, reported better-than-expected results, breezing by projections with its profit and reporting revenue that more than tripled from last year.

PRPH jumped 8% in each of the two sessions following the earnings report. Shares have continued to push higher since, including Monday, which saw an advance of 84 cents to $10.68.

The stock has climbed about 64% since its closing price on May 12, the day before the release of its earnings report.

Notable New Low

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) fell off a cliff after the clinical-stage biotech revealed disappointing results from a recent clinical trial. The news sent the stock reeling by 78%, driving it to a new 52-week low.

PRAX revealed that its lead candidate, a product called PRAX-114, failed to meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 2/3 study as a monotherapy for major depressive disorder.

The disappointing results triggered a strategic realignment, with PRAX focusing on the development of two other products, PRAX-944 in essential tremor and PRAX-562 in epilepsy.

PRAX ended Monday's trading at $1.88, plummeting $17.98 on the session. During the day, the stock touched an intraday 52-week low of $1.82.

To see more of the day's best- and worst-performing stocks, click over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.