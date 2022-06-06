Argentina's Enarsa energy company said it launched a tender for construction of the first phase of a key pipeline project in the Vaca Muerta shale formation, part of an enterprise that will allow the country to expand the capacity of its natural gas transportation system by 25%.

The pipeline will offer capacity for 24M cm/day of gas from Vaca Muerta, where production is on the rise again and hitting record levels.

Argentina's state-controlled oil company YPF (NYSE:YPF), the largest producer in Vaca Muerta, will be given priority access to the pipeline.

The news comes as YPF (YPF) recently unveiled plans to drill two new wells in a northern section of Vaca Muerta, in a move aimed at widening development of the play; if the results are promising, the company said it will drill 150 wells in the blocks.

