The growth-policy tradeoff created by the global tightening cycle looks set to improve in the second half of the year, according to JPMorgan.

"We have potentially passed peak Fed hawkishness and this is expected to be joined by a likely peak in inflation, on a yoy change basis," global strategist Marko Kolanovic wrote in a note. "The investor outlook with respect to growth momentum has come down aggressively, limiting the potential for a disappointment from here."

"Many describe the recent market bounce as a 'bear market rally', but the chances are that the stabilization becomes more durable," Kolanovic said. "This is especially given the reduced positioning and cautious consensus outlook, and we note market internals over the past month are pro-risk. Earnings revisions are back to broadly positive over the past weeks in key regions."

"With the S&P (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) down 20% from its Jan peak, 2022 and 2023 EPS estimates for the Street have been revised higher by 3%, resulting in a sharp P/E multiple contraction to 16x vs 22x at the start of the year (and a long-term average of 16.5x)," Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, head of U.S. equity strategy and quant research, wrote. "With strong buyback execution activity through 1Q22 (>$285B) and elevated activity in recent weeks (3-4x above trend), buyback activity is poised to reach an unprecedented ~$600B in 1H22."

"Absent this corporate liquidity, S&P 500 drawdown would likely have been much higher than 20% and suggests investor positioning unwind was much greater."

Kolanovic said Chinese equities may have reached a "turning point" with lockdown measures easing, growth support measures continuing and regulatory risks ready to ease.

DiDi Global (DIDI) surged yesterday on reports Beijing is set to end a cybersecurity probe of the company.

