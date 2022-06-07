Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as Australia announces rate hike that’s larger than forecast

Japan +0.40%. Japan data - April wages +1.7% y/y & April household spending -1.7% y/y.

China +0.27%.

Hong Kong -0.35%

Australia -1.53%. Australia data - ANZ Roy Morgan weekly consumer confidence 87 (prior 90.7).

Australian services PMI for May 49.2 (prior 57.8).

The Reserve Bank of Australia unexpectedly announced a 50 basis points increase in the cash rate to 0.85%. Analysts had been expecting a rate hike of 25 basis points or 40 basis points, according to Reuters.

India -0.94%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones edged 16.08 points higher, or less than 0.1%, to 32,915.78, S&P 500 climbed 0.31% to 4,121.43, while Nasdaq rose 0.4% to 12,061.37.

New Zealand data: ANZ Commodity Prices for May -2.8% m/m (vs. prior -1.9%).

UK data - BRC like-for-like sales in May -1.5% y/y (prior -1.7%).

Oil prices inched higher on Tuesday on expected demand recovery in China as it relaxed tough COVID curbs and doubts a higher output target by OPEC+ producers would ease tight supply.

Brent crude futures were up 19 cents, or 0.2%, at $119.70 barrel at 0050 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 25 cents, or 0.2%, at $118.75 a barrel.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.53%; S&P 500 -0.60%; Nasdaq -0.79%.