Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) has priced $200M aggregate principal amount of its 7.75% convertible senior notes due 2027.

The offering was upsized from the previously announced $150M.

Initial purchasers granted 13 days period to purchase up to an additional $30M principal amount of notes.

Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on December 15, 2022;

The notes will mature on June 15, 2027, unless earlier redeemed or converted.

The initial conversion rate is 95.6823 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, equivalent to a conversion price of ~$10.45 per share, which is an ~12.50% premium to the closing price of Redwood’s common stock on June 6, 2022.

The redemption price for any note called for redemption will be a cash amount equal to the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any.

Net proceeds to be used for investment and funding purposes, as well as for general corporate purposes and potential open market purchases of common stock or debt.

Additionally, it intends to use ~$25.0M of the net proceeds to repurchase ~2.7M shares of its common stock concurrently with the offering in privately negotiated transactions.

Offering is expected to close on June 9, 2022.