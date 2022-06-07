Alvopetro reports May sales volumes, drilling program & operational update
Jun. 07, 2022 2:15 AM ETAlvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALVOF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Alvopetro (OTCQX:ALVOF) reported May sales volumes of 2,111 boepd, including natural gas sales of 12.1 mmcfpd and associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 81 bopd and oil sales of 9 bopd, based on field estimates.
- The Caburé gas plant expansion is on schedule to be completed in early July, pursuant to which the available processing capacity is expected to increase by 25% to at least 500,000 cubic metres per day (18 MMcfpd).
- In April, the company completed drilling 182-C1 well on Block 182, the well discovered 25 metres of potential net natural gas pay in the Agua Grande formation with an average 34% water saturation and average porosity of 8.2%.
- On Jun.5, the company spud the second 2022 exploration well 183-B1 1 on the fault block immediately east to our 182-C1 discovery; the well will take ~44 days to drill.
- Hereupon, it also plans to drill the follow-up well on Block 182.
- Alvopetro expects to have its 183-1 well in the Murucututu/Gomo field to be on production in July.