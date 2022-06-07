JBS USA prices upsized $2.5B senior notes offering
Jun. 07, 2022 2:31 AM ETJBS S.A. (JBSAY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- JBS USA Lux S.A., a subsidiary of JBS S.A. (OTCQX:JBSAY) has priced its three series of senior unsecured notes for an aggregate principal amount of $2.5B.
- The notes consists of (i) $500.0M aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior notes due 2028, (ii) $1,250M aggregate principal amount of 5.750% senior notes due 2033 and (iii) $750.0M aggregate principal amount of 6.500% senior notes due 2052.
- JBS USA initially intended to issue three series of notes, each in a benchmark size, in an expected aggregate principal amount of ~$1.5B.
- The sale of the notes is expected to close on June 21, 2022.
- Net proceeds from this offering will be used to pay the tender consideration for any and all of the 6.750% Senior Notes due 2028 and up to $600.0 million of the 6.500% Senior Notes due 2029 issued by JBS USA; and the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of certain debt.