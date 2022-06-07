JBS USA prices upsized $2.5B senior notes offering

Jun. 07, 2022 2:31 AM ETJBS S.A. (JBSAY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • JBS USA Lux S.A., a subsidiary of JBS S.A. (OTCQX:JBSAY) has priced its three series of senior unsecured notes for an aggregate principal amount of $2.5B.
  • The notes consists of (i) $500.0M aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior notes due 2028, (ii) $1,250M aggregate principal amount of 5.750% senior notes due 2033 and (iii) $750.0M aggregate principal amount of 6.500% senior notes due 2052.
  • JBS USA initially intended to issue three series of notes, each in a benchmark size, in an expected aggregate principal amount of ~$1.5B.
  • The sale of the notes is expected to close on June 21, 2022.
  • Net proceeds from this offering will be used to pay the tender consideration for any and all of the 6.750% Senior Notes due 2028 and up to $600.0 million of the 6.500% Senior Notes due 2029 issued by JBS USA; and the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of certain debt.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.