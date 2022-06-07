Avangrid names Pedro Azagra as CEO
Jun. 07, 2022 2:57 AM ETAvangrid, Inc. (AGR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) has officially appointed Pedro Azagra Blázquez as Chief Executive Officer.
Azagra has served as a member of the Avangrid board since 2019, and previously served as a member of the board from 2014 to 2018.
In addition to serving on Avangrid’s board, Azagra has advised the company in connection with the merger proceedings with PNM Resources and previously led the $4.7B acquisition and integration of Energy East Corporation in 2008 and the $17.9B merger and integration of AVANGRID (formerly known as Iberdrola USA) and UIL Holdings in 2015.