Avangrid names Pedro Azagra as CEO

Jun. 07, 2022 2:57 AM ETAvangrid, Inc. (AGR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) has  officially appointed Pedro Azagra Blázquez as Chief Executive Officer.

  • Azagra has served as a member of the Avangrid board since 2019, and previously served as a member of the board from 2014 to 2018.

  • In addition to serving on Avangrid’s board, Azagra has advised the company in connection with the merger proceedings with PNM Resources and previously led the $4.7B acquisition and integration of Energy East Corporation in 2008 and the $17.9B merger and integration of AVANGRID (formerly known as Iberdrola USA) and UIL Holdings in 2015.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.