HP prices $2.0B of senior notes offering

Jun. 07, 2022 3:30 AM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) has priced its underwritten public offering of $2.0B principal amount of senior unsecured notes, consisting of $900M aggregate principal amount of its 4.750% notes due 2028 at a price of 99.841% and $1.1B of its 5.500% notes due 2033 at a public offering price of 99.725% of the principal amount.
  • Net proceeds along with other available funds will be used to fund the purchase price of the pending acquisition of Plantronics and repay Poly’s existing term loan.
  • If the acquisition is not completed, the company will redeem all of the outstanding notes.
  • The issuance of the notes is expected to close on June 21, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
