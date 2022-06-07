Rio Tinto and Salzgitter sign MOU to examine and expand processes and supply chains
Jun. 07, 2022 4:01 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and the Salzgitter Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to examine technical, logistical and grade-specific issues for low-carbon supply chains and green steel production processes. The focus will be on the future supply of high-quality iron ore products to help advance the SALCOS project.
- Salzgitter AG is a leading European steel and technology company and a pioneer in low-carbon steel production with SALCOS®.
- Under the MOU, both parties to explore optimisation of iron ore pellets, lump and fines for use in hydrogen direct reduction steelmaking.
- The two companies also plans to explore the potential for greenhouse gas emission certification across the steel value chain.
- The partnership will focus on the potential use of these products in the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking programme, targeting virtually carbon-free steel production, starting step-by-step in 2025 using hydrogen direct reduction.