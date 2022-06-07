Rio Tinto and Salzgitter sign MOU to examine and expand processes and supply chains

Jun. 07, 2022 4:01 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Scrap metal being poured into an Electric Arc Furnace at a Steel Factory

GCShutter/E+ via Getty Images

  • Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and the Salzgitter Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to examine technical, logistical and grade-specific issues for low-carbon supply chains and green steel production processes. The focus will be on the future supply of high-quality iron ore products to help advance the SALCOS project.
  • Salzgitter AG is a leading European steel and technology company and a pioneer in low-carbon steel production with SALCOS®.
  • Under the MOU, both parties to explore optimisation of iron ore pellets, lump and fines for use in hydrogen direct reduction steelmaking.
  • The two companies also plans to explore the potential for greenhouse gas emission certification across the steel value chain.
  • The partnership will focus on the potential use of these products in the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking programme, targeting virtually carbon-free steel production, starting step-by-step in 2025 using hydrogen direct reduction.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.