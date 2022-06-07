London -0.17%.

Germany -0.69%. Germany May construction PMI 45.4 vs 46.0 prior.

Germany April factory orders -2.7% vs +0.3% m/m expected.

France -0.53%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.4% in early trade, with tech and retail stocks shedding to lead losses as almost all sectors and major bourses slid into the red.

Switzerland May foreign exchange reserves CHF 925.4 billion vs CHF 926.1 billion prior.

International markets are gearing up for key U.S. data releases this week, including the latest inflation reading on Friday.

May’s consumer price index in the U.S. is expected to be just slightly cooler than April, and some economists are expecting it could confirm that inflation has peaked.

Coming up in the session: UK May final services PMI at 0830 GMT; Eurozone June Sentix investor confidence at 0830 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than one basis point to 3.02%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than two basis point to 1.29%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 2.24%.

European futures mostly lower. FTSE -0.15%; CAC +0.91%; DAX -0.73% and EURO STOXX -0.78%.