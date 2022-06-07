National Health Investors reiterates FY22 normalized FFO view $4.38-$4.48; marginal increase in May portfolio occupancy
Jun. 07, 2022 4:48 AM ETNational Health Investors, Inc. (NHI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) reiterates guidance issued in April 18 that includes the following:
- NAREIT FFO per diluted common share in a range of $4.32 - $4.42.
- Normalized FFO per diluted common share in a range of $4.38 - $4.48.
- Funds Available for Distribution in a range of $201.8 million - $206.4 million.
- The company said it expects to update the 2022 annual guidance with the release of its Q2 2022 results.
- Average occupancy of its Senior Living Communities increased to 82.4% in May vs. 82.3% in April and 81.8% in March.
- At the Bickford properties, average occupancy increased to 82.6% in May from 82.0% in April. Holiday property occupancy declined to 76.2% in May vs. 77.2% in April.