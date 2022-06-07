National Health Investors reiterates FY22 normalized FFO view $4.38-$4.48; marginal increase in May portfolio occupancy

Jun. 07, 2022 4:48 AM ETNational Health Investors, Inc. (NHI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) reiterates guidance issued in April 18 that includes the following:
  • NAREIT FFO per diluted common share in a range of $4.32 - $4.42.
  • Normalized FFO per diluted common share in a range of $4.38 - $4.48.
  • Funds Available for Distribution in a range of $201.8 million - $206.4 million.
  • The company said it expects to update the 2022 annual guidance with the release of its Q2 2022 results.
  • Average occupancy of its Senior Living Communities increased to 82.4% in May vs. 82.3% in April and 81.8% in March.
  • At the Bickford properties, average occupancy increased to 82.6% in May from 82.0% in April. Holiday property occupancy declined to 76.2% in May vs. 77.2% in April.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.