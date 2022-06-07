Bavarian Nordic inks monkeypox vaccine contract with Canada for ~$56M
- Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNKF) is going to supply Canada with its monkeypox vaccine Imvamune for ~$56M.
- The Denmark-based company said deliveries of vaccines under this five-year contract, with the that the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), are expected to happen from 2023.
- The company's vaccine vaccine MVA-BN is approved for smallpox as Imvamune in Canada, and is sold as Imvanex in Europe and as Jynneos in the U.S. The vaccine is approved for use against monkeypox in the U.S. and Canada.
- European Medicines Agency is thinking of extending the approved use of the vaccine to fight monkeypox.
- Recently countries have been trying to procure the vaccine due to rising cases of monkeypox, especially in Europe.
- Bavarian said in a June 7 release that it continues to secure contracts with other countries, including Denmark, but also countries outside Europe, to supply the vaccine to combat the current monkeypox outbreak and explore opportunities for longer term collaboration to build stockpiles for future preparedness.