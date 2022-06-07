Hello Group Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.31, revenue of $496.6M; issues Q2 revenue guidance

Jun. 07, 2022 4:54 AM ETHello Group Inc. (MOMO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Hello Group press release (NASDAQ:MOMO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.31.
  • Revenue of $496.6M (-9.3% Y/Y).
  • Monthly Active Users on Momo application were 110.9M in March 2022, compared to 115.3M in March 2021.
  • MAU on Tantan application were 25.6M in March 2022.
  • Total paying users of live video service and value-added service were 11.0M for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 12.6M for the first quarter of 2021.
  • For the second quarter of 2022, the company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.05 billion to RMB3.15 billion, representing a decrease of 14.2% to 16.9% year-over-year vs. estimated decline of 14.1% Y/Y. 
