Hello Group Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.31, revenue of $496.6M; issues Q2 revenue guidance
Jun. 07, 2022 4:54 AM ETHello Group Inc. (MOMO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Hello Group press release (NASDAQ:MOMO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.31.
- Revenue of $496.6M (-9.3% Y/Y).
- Monthly Active Users on Momo application were 110.9M in March 2022, compared to 115.3M in March 2021.
- MAU on Tantan application were 25.6M in March 2022.
- Total paying users of live video service and value-added service were 11.0M for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 12.6M for the first quarter of 2021.
- For the second quarter of 2022, the company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.05 billion to RMB3.15 billion, representing a decrease of 14.2% to 16.9% year-over-year vs. estimated decline of 14.1% Y/Y.