Philips chief operations officer to step down, replacement named
Jun. 07, 2022 5:05 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) said Willem Appelo will succeed Sophie Bechu as chief operations officer, effective Oct. 1.
- Appelo, however, will be will be joining Philips' executive committee on July 18.
- The company said that for the past year Appelo worked as as interim supply chain officer, and with private equity firms in the medical technology sector and before that was vice president Supply Chain Strategy, Innovation & Deployment at Johnson & Johnson.
- Philips noted that Bechu, who joined the company in 2016, will work on project-based initiatives, after she steps down on Oct. 1, until she retires at the end of January 2023.