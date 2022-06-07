Novartis falls victim to cyberattack but claims sensitive data not compromised - Bleeping Computer
Jun. 07, 2022 5:28 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was under a cyberattack by a hacking group known as Industrial Spy, Bleeping Computer reported last week.
- The Swiss pharma giant, however, noted that no sensitive information was compromised.
- The hacking group claimed that the data was linked to RNA and DNA-based drug technology and tests and were stolen "directly from the laboratory environment of the manufacturing plant," according to the report.
- The data were likely stolen on Feb. 25 said Bleeping Computer citing time stamps on the stolen pdf files, which the hackers intended to sell for $500K in bitcoins.
- The report added that it was not clear if the data uploaded by the hackers were the only ones or there were more which was yet to be put up.