MusclePharm announces additional private placement of $2.5M senior secured notes

Jun. 07, 2022 5:50 AM ETMusclePharm Corporation (MSLP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • MusclePharm Corporation (OTCPK:MSLP) has increased its October 2021 offering to provide for the issuance and sale of an additional senior secured notes and warrants.
  • The company will issue an additional $3,081,875 in principal amount of 20% original issue discount senior secured notes, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $2.465M.
  • The notes will be due six months from the issuance date.
  • The company has also agreed to issue the investors five-year warrants to purchase up to 22,013,393 shares of the company’s common stock which warrants will be exercisable immediately at $0.2310 per share.
  • The private placement is expected to close on or about June 8, 2022.
  • Net proceeds will be used for working capital, general corporate purposes and marketing and advertising for the company’s new energy line.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.