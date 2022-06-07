MusclePharm announces additional private placement of $2.5M senior secured notes
Jun. 07, 2022 5:50 AM ETMusclePharm Corporation (MSLP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- MusclePharm Corporation (OTCPK:MSLP) has increased its October 2021 offering to provide for the issuance and sale of an additional senior secured notes and warrants.
- The company will issue an additional $3,081,875 in principal amount of 20% original issue discount senior secured notes, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $2.465M.
- The notes will be due six months from the issuance date.
- The company has also agreed to issue the investors five-year warrants to purchase up to 22,013,393 shares of the company’s common stock which warrants will be exercisable immediately at $0.2310 per share.
- The private placement is expected to close on or about June 8, 2022.
- Net proceeds will be used for working capital, general corporate purposes and marketing and advertising for the company’s new energy line.