Yuchai establishes new engine service joint venture Suzhou Yuxing Automobile Technology
Jun. 07, 2022 6:10 AM ETChina Yuchai International Limited (CYD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), a main operating subsidiary of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) announced that its subsidiary Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Monopoly Development Co., Ltd. (YMMC) has formed a new joint venture, Suzhou Yuxing Automobile Technology Co., Ltd. to enhance the nationwide engine services and emergency services for all vehicles powered by Yuchai engines in China.
- Total registered capital for Suzhou Yuxing is RMB5 M, pro-rated among the equity owners by their respective interest.
- YMMC owns a 30% equity interest in Suzhou Yuxing, Xingwei Automobile Technology owns a 25% equity interest, Tianjin Zhuoyu Automobile Technology Partnership has another 8% equity interest, Fujian Zhongchuang Chelian Network Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12% equity interest, Tianjin Zhongding Chuangxing Automobile Technology Partnership, incorporated by YMMC's distributors, owns a 25% equity interest.
- Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai commented, "This new joint venture will become a service platform to complement our current service stations network in nearly all provinces, and enable us to foster better relationships with our end customers across China."