Yuchai establishes new engine service joint venture Suzhou Yuxing Automobile Technology

Jun. 07, 2022 6:10 AM ETChina Yuchai International Limited (CYD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), a main operating subsidiary of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) announced that its subsidiary Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Monopoly Development Co., Ltd. (YMMC) has formed a new joint venture, Suzhou Yuxing Automobile Technology Co., Ltd. to enhance the nationwide engine services and emergency services for all vehicles powered by Yuchai engines in China.
  • Total registered capital for Suzhou Yuxing is RMB5 M, pro-rated among the equity owners by their respective interest.
  • YMMC owns a 30% equity interest in Suzhou Yuxing, Xingwei Automobile Technology owns a 25% equity interest, Tianjin Zhuoyu Automobile Technology Partnership has another 8% equity interest, Fujian Zhongchuang Chelian Network Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12% equity interest, Tianjin Zhongding Chuangxing Automobile Technology Partnership, incorporated by YMMC's distributors, owns a 25% equity interest.
  • Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai commented, "This new joint venture will become a service platform to complement our current service stations network in nearly all provinces, and enable us to foster better relationships with our end customers across China."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.