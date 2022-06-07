Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Almirall (OTC:LBTSF) said 80% of patients with eczema who received its drug lebrikizumab maintained improvements in skin clearance and disease severity, as per new data from late-stage studies.

The data was from phase 3 trial, ADvocate 1 and 2, which evaluated lebrikizumab in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), also known as eczema.

The company said data showed that eight out of 10 patients who achieved clinical response with lebrikizumab standalone therapy at 16-weeks maintained skin clearance at one year of treatment with the once every two weeks or four weeks regimen.

Patients on lebrikizumab maintained itch relief in the two trials over the one-year treatment period.

In ADvocate 1, 79% of patients on lebrikizumab every four weeks and 79% of patients receiving lebrikizumab every two weeks maintained 75% or greater skin improvement (EASI-75) at one year of therapy, the company noted.

In addition, 85% of patients who received the drug every four weeks and 77% of patients who received the medicine every two weeks maintained EASI-75 response in ADvocate 2 at one year of therapy.

Lilly (LLY) said frequency of adverse events and the overall safety profile among these patients treated with lebrikizumab were consistent with the induction phase and no new safety signals were seen.

Lilly (LLY) plans to file an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in H2 2022 seeking approval of lebrikizumab to treat AD, followed by submissions to other regulatory agencies globally.

Almirall, Lilly's (LLY) licensing partner for lebrikizumab in Europe, also plans to file for approval of the drug with the European Medicines Agency.