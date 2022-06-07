Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures decline as chop continues

Stock index futures point to a lower open Tuesday, with neither bulls nor bears looking in control of the narrative.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.6%, S&P futures (SPX) -0.5% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.4% are lower.

The S&P has recently seen resistance at 4,165, while the overnight low for the futures was around 4,085.

Rates are backing down a little. The 10-year Treasury yield is off 2 basis points to 3.02% and the 2-year is down 2 basis points to 2.71%.

"There’ve been a couple of catalysts behind (recent yield) moves higher, but a key one over the last week and a half has been the perception that near-term recession risks (at least in 2022) are fading back again, which in turn is set to give central banks the space to continue hiking rates and thus take bond yields higher," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

"On top of that, the fact that recent inflation data has proven stickier than expected has also pushed yields higher, and investors are eagerly awaiting to see if we get another upside surprise from the US CPI reading out on Friday."

JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic said that the markets have moved past peak Fed hawkishness and are nearing peak inflation.

The economic calendar is light today, with trade balance figures coming out before the bell. Economists expect the April deficit to narrow to -$89.5B.

On the M&A front, Kohl's remains in focus as it moves into exclusive talks with Franchise Group.