ACI Worldwide offloads its corporate online banking solutions to One Equity
Jun. 07, 2022 6:24 AM ETACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) announced a definitive agreement to divest its corporate online banking solutions to One Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm.
- Marketed as ACI Digital Business Banking, the leading technology platform provides solutions for commercial and business banking customers through an API-driven interface.
- The divestment aligns with the company's 3-pillar strategy - fit for growth, focused on growth and step-change value creation – aimed at short- and long-term shareholder value creation.
- The transaction includes employees, customer contracts, technology assets and intellectual property.
- One Equity will acquire ACI's corporate online banking solutions for $100M in cash.
- ACI plans to update financial guidance when the transaction closes and expects the timing to be in Q3 2022.