High Tide opens new Canna Cabana store in Saskatoon
Jun. 07, 2022 6:29 AM ETHigh Tide Inc. (HITI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) announced its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan commenced selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use.
- This opening represents company's 126th branded retail location across Canada, and 10th in Saskatchewan.
- "With this organic store opening and expansion into Saskatoon, we are bringing our innovative discount club model directly to thousands of consumers who have not previously had the chance to shop with us in their home city. High Tide's organic growth strategy focuses on gaining additional market share and developing a strong foothold in provinces where we already operate. This includes markets such as Saskatoon, where we anticipate opening additional locations throughout the rest of this year and into 2023," said Raj Grover, President and CEO