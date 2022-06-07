Henry Schein expands footprint into the Swiss market through acquisition of Condor Dental

Jun. 07, 2022 6:40 AM ETHenry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

  • Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) to acquire Condor Dental Research Company SA, a privately held dental distribution from MCCB Holding Sarl, a health care holding company that is wholly owned by the Libon family.
  • Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The acquisition will expand company’s footprint into the Swiss market for its dental distribution business.
  • Established in 1978, Condor Dental is based in Vouvry, Switzerland and has booked sales of ~$18M for FY2021.
  • Condor Dental will join Henry Schein’s International Distribution Group, and the business will continue to be led by Yves Mailliard, Condor’s Chief Operating Officer.
  • This transaction is expected to be neutral to company’s FY2022 diluted EPS and to be accretive thereafter.
