Unigold proposes to extend warrants by six months
Jun. 07, 2022 6:41 AM ETUnigold Inc. (UGDIF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Unigold (OTCQX:UGDIF) intends to extend the expiry dates of a total of 16,629,167 share purchase warrants by six months to December 23, 2022.
- The warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on June 23, 2020 and are currently set to expire on June 23, 2022.
- Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the company at a price of $0.30/common share and all other terms of the warrants, including exercise price, will remain the same.