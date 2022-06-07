Hello reports a drop in Q1 revenue, net income amid consumption softness
Jun. 07, 2022 6:47 AM ETHello Group Inc. (MOMO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Hello (NASDAQ:MOMO) saw a narrow down in Q1 net income to RMB289.9M from RMB461.7M in prior year quarter; Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello decreased to RMB398.5M from RMB633.7M in prior year quarter.
- Total net revenues saw a 9.3% decrease led by live video service revenues decreasing 18% mainly due to consumption softness as a result of the macro headwind, and the strategic decision to scale back from Tantan's live streaming business.
- Total value-added service revenues inched 1.9% higher due to rapid revenue growth from the new standalone apps, and to a lesser extent, the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by product innovation.
- Mobile marketing revenues surged 128% mainly due to a one new mobile game launched in 2H21.
- As of March 31, 2022, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB15,596.6M.
- On June 7, the company board authorized a share repurchase program wherein it may repurchase up to $200M of its shares over the next 24 months.
- Shares trading 2.7% down premarket.