Hello reports a drop in Q1 revenue, net income amid consumption softness

Jun. 07, 2022 6:47 AM ETHello Group Inc. (MOMO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Close up woman hand hold using smart phone with heart icon at outdoor park street background. Copy space of technology business and travel holiday concept.

Tonktiti/iStock via Getty Images

  • Hello (NASDAQ:MOMO) saw a narrow down in Q1 net income to RMB289.9M from RMB461.7M in prior year quarter; Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello decreased to RMB398.5M from RMB633.7M in prior year quarter.
  • Total net revenues saw a 9.3% decrease led by live video service revenues decreasing 18% mainly due to consumption softness as a result of the macro headwind, and the strategic decision to scale back from Tantan's live streaming business.
  • Total value-added service revenues inched 1.9% higher due to rapid revenue growth from the new standalone apps, and to a lesser extent, the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by product innovation.
  • Mobile marketing revenues surged 128% mainly due to a one new mobile game launched in 2H21.
  • As of March 31, 2022, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB15,596.6M.
  • On June 7, the company board authorized a share repurchase program wherein it may repurchase up to $200M of its shares over the next 24 months.
  • Shares trading 2.7% down premarket.
