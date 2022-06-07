Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are trading higher in the pre-market Tuesday as a group of outside experts of the FDA prepares to review the company’s Emergency Use Authorization request for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults.

The agency's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is set to conduct the meeting from 8:00 AM EST to 5:00 PM EST today, marking a crucial step on the path toward U.S. regulatory authorization of the vaccine identified as NVX-CoV2373.

The FDA's advisory committees issue non-binding recommendations. However, the regulator usually follows them before making a final decision.

A positive vote is likely to add a differentiated tool in the U.S. immunization drive against COVID-19 at a time when more than 10% of American adults remain unvaccinated against the virus.

The technology used in the company's protein-based vaccine differs from the one used in the leading messenger-RNA-based COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA).

After the FDA released briefing documents ahead of the meeting last Friday, Novavax (NVAX) shares plunged amid concerns over rare cases of heart inflammation linked to the vaccine.