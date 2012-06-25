Goldman says that St. Jude's (STJ +0.2%) finding that its Durata lead failure was due to...

Jun. 25, 2012 2:34 PM ETSt. Jude Medical, Inc. (STJ)STJBy: David Yelle, SA News Editor
Goldman says that St. Jude's (STJ +0.2%) finding that its Durata lead failure was due to external abrasion means initial fears were unfounded and that the performance of the device will support further utilization and not lead to a major negative safety event. The firm continues to rate the shares a Buy. Additionally, Canaccord also reiterates a Buy, recommending investors add to positions.
