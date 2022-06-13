Mortgage lock volume declines in May, with refi locks falling the most: Black Knight
Jun. 13, 2022 12:01 AM ETNew Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), LDI, UWMC, UWM, LCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Mortgage rates plateaued in May, but overall mortgage lock rate volume continued to decline from April. Total lock volumes dropped 4.8%, with monthly declines in both rate/term (-23.6%) and cash-out (-11.9%) refinancings.
- "The month's data shows a market struggling under the weight of significantly higher rates than Americans have enjoyed for the better part of the last three years. We've seen rate/term refinance activity essentially evaporate and cash-out activity is now suffering as well," said Scott Happ, president of Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight.
- Purchase volumes are now driving 82% of all origination activity, he said, making lenders more reliant on the purchase market for origination volumes than they have been in 20 years. "Meanwhile, the trifecta of low inventory, high prices, and climbing rates that has created the least affordable housing market in 16 years continues to create headwinds for precisely that segment," Happ said.
- By dollar value, purchase mortgage volumes fell 2.3% from April and were flat year over year, but by lock counts, which strips out the impact of home price appreciation, purchase locks actually fell 8.5% from May 2021.
- Notably, average credit scores declined, led by a steep drop in cash-out refinance scores, which are now below 700 on average, down 20 points in the last three months and 33 points from a year ago.
- Besides banks that originate mortgages, others that likely to see lower origination volumes include New Residential (NYSE:NRZ), LendingClub (NYSE:LC), UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC), and Loandepot (NYSE:LDI).