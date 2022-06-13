Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) acknowledged Sunday it failed to deliver payloads for NASA to orbit.

Astra Space (ASTR) said that it had a nominal first stage flight, though the upper stage shut down early and it didn't deliver the payloads to orbit, according to a twitter post from the company.

"We have shared our regrets with @NASA and the payload team," Astra Space tweeted. "More information will be provided after we complete a full data review."

Astra Space (ASTR) had a successful launch in March after a mission launch in February ended in failure. Astra Space shares plunged 26% on Feb. 10 when a launch mission failed and the rocket was unable to deliver its payload to orbit. A livestream of launch from Cape Canaveral at the time indicated the flight suffered an anomaly.

Sunday's failure to deliver two weather satellites for NASA also comes after an August launch when one of the company's rocket engines failed about a second into a launch while carrying a test payload for the U.S. Space Force.

Astra Space (ASTR) short interest is 18%.

Astra Space (ASTR) shares have now plunged about 85% since it went public in late June through a SPAC transaction.