Qatar's state-owned oil and gas producer said Sunday it signed a partnership deal with TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) for the nearly $30B North Field East liquefied natural gas expansion project, with more partners to be announced in the coming days.

No company will have a stake higher than TotalEnergies' (TTE) 25% of one liquefaction train at the facility, according to Saad al Kaabi, Qatar's energy minister and head of Qatar Energy, adding that Asian buyers likely will comprise half the market for the project, and buyers in Europe the rest.

"We had announced that we are no longer investing in any new project in Russia, so the signing of this project in Qatar is important for us," TotalEnergies (TTE) CEO Patrick Pouyanne said.

The North Field Expansion plan includes six LNG trains that will boost Qatar's liquefaction capacity to 126M metric tons/year by 2027 from 77M tons/year currently.

Additional partnerships could be announced as soon as next week, which are expected to include Exxon, Shell and others.