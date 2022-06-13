McDonald's in Russia reopens under new ownership, renamed 'Vkusno & tochka' which translates as "Tasty and that's it"- WSJ reports

Jun. 13, 2022 2:18 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor9 Comments

Fresh tasty burger

Pekic/E+ via Getty Images

