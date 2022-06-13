McDonald's in Russia reopens under new ownership, renamed 'Vkusno & tochka' which translates as "Tasty and that's it"- WSJ reports
Jun. 13, 2022
- Three months after Mcdonald's (NYSE:MCD) suspended operations in Russia, the former McDonald's restaurants reopened in Moscow once again under new Russian ownership and a new name: Vkusno & tochka, which translates as "Tasty and that's it", as The Wall Street Journal reports.
- This move came after it temporarily closed its 850 outlets in March. McDonald's has been hugely popular in Russia since early 1990s.
- As part of the sales deal, whose monetary terms were not announced, the new operation agreed to retain all 62,000 people employed by McDonald's prior to its exit.
- The new logo and new branding features a circle and two lines, which are said to represent a burger and two French Fries.
Fifteen of the former McDonald's were set to reopen in Moscow on Sunday. Oleg Paroev, the chain's general director, said he aims to have 200 open by the end of the month.
Last month, McDonald's had entered into a sale and purchase agreement with existing licensee Alexander Govor to sell the entire restaurant portfolio in Russia.
