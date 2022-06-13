Bombardier to resume negotiations with IAMAW Local 712 Chapter
Jun. 13, 2022
- Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) said in a statement that it is "disappointed with the results of this weekend's vote by IAMAW Local 712 members, who have not ratified an offer for the renewal of the collective bargaining agreement.
- Bombardier is examining options to determine next steps and has confirmed with IAMAW Local 712 that negotiations will resume on Tuesday, June 14.
- The company is confident it is on the right track and remains engaged toward a successful future for all employees.
- Bombardier has a contingency plan that will be put in place at the affected sites to reduce the impact on operations during the IAMAW Local 712 planned study day set for Monday, June 13.