Cielo Waste Solutions CEO resigns, names new Interim CEO, CFO and provides production update
Jun. 13, 2022 3:54 AM ETCielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CWSFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Cielo Waste Solutions (OTCQB:CWSFF) notifies the resignations of Mr. Gregg Gegunde as CEO and Operating Officer and Mr. Chris Sabat as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.
- Ms. Anna Cheong, who was acting as interim CFO, has returned to her position as Controller.
- The board has appointed Mr. Ryan Jackson as interim CEO and Ms. Jasdeep K. Dhaliwal, a Chartered Professional Accountant, as interim CFO.
- Ryan Jackson, a seasoned business executive with over 30 years of experience has been a director of Cielo since May of 2021.
- Ms. Jasdeep K. Dhaliwal has been a director of Cielo since April 2021 and formerly the Audit Committee Chair.
- The Audit Committee has also appointed director Ms. Sheila Leggett to replace Ms. Dhaliwal as Audit Committee Chair.
- The company has engaged Echelon Wealth Partners as its Financial Advisor to assist the Interim Management Team and the board with evaluating a number of potential financing alternatives to further advance various capital development projects, including at Aldersyde.
- Aldersyde Production Update: As the Aldersyde Phase 1 facility has continued to operate, Aldersyde Engineering, Operations and Maintenance have been making such improvements, and as a result are repairing the inline heater.
- The heater is expected to be available by June 20, 2022, at which time low-rate steady state operation is expected.
- Forecasted production: Cielo's plan is to achieve steady state production over a 10-day period followed by a planned outage to inspect equipment.