London -1.15%.

Germany -1.63%.

France -1.70%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.5% in early trade, with tech stocks shedding to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.

SNB total sight deposits w.e. 10 June CHF 753.1 bn vs CHF 753.8 bn prior.

UK April monthly GDP -0.3% vs +0.1% m/m expected.

Federal Reserve speakers coming up on 13 June 2022 at 1800 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than five basis point to 3.21%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 1.52%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 2.47%.

European futures lower. FTSE -1.28%; CAC -1.90%; DAX -1.62% and EURO STOXX -1.90%.