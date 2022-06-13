GM Defense forms new entity to drive international expansion
Jun. 13, 2022 4:38 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- GM Defense has announced a newly formed entity, GM Defense International to focus on the unique requirements of its global customers operating in dynamic and evolving environments.
- However, GM Defense will continue to operate as a subsidiary of its parent company, General Motors (NYSE:GM), reporting into GM President Mark Reuss.
- The new entity will extend GM Defense's reach into global markets in support of U.S. allies and partners' transition to a more electric, autonomous and connected future.
- GM Defense will also leverage GM's $35B investment in transformational technologies to support its global defense and government customers' use of electrification, autonomy and connected vehicles across the battlespace.
- The creation of GM Defense International enables GM to expand its global presence across international defense and government markets.
- Shares of GM is down 3.0% premarket.