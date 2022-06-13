SKRR Exploration announces up to C$800K non-brokered private placement financing
Jun. 13, 2022 4:48 AM ETSKRR Exploration Inc. (SKKRF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SKRR Exploration (OTCPK:SKKRF) intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800K consisting of any combination of units of the company at a price of $0.055/unit and 'flow-through' units of the company at a price of $0.06/FT unit.
- Each unit will consist of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant. Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the company to be issued as a "flow-through share" and each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the company at a price of $0.08 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement.
- Net proceeds will be used towards exploration and development work on its projects and for general corporate and working capital purposes.