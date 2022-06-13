Qudian Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.09, revenue of $31.84M

Jun. 13, 2022 5:09 AM ETQudian Inc. (QD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Qudian press release (NYSE:QD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.09.
  • Revenue of $31.84M (-59.5% Y/Y).
  • Number of outstanding borrowers from loan book business as of March 31, 2022 decreased by 3.5% to 2.6M from 2.7M as of December 31, 2021.
  • Total outstanding loan balance from loan book business decreased by 41.3% to RMB1.5B as of March 31, 2022 from RMB2.6B as of December 31, 2021
  • Amount of transactions from loan book business for this quarter decreased by 29.8% to RMB2.1B from the fourth quarter of 2021.
