Electric Last Mile Solutions slumps on announcing Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing
Jun. 13, 2022 5:43 AM ETElectric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) plunged 51% in premarket trade after it announced plans to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy after the board and the newly hired leadership team in February 2022 reviewed its products and commercialization plans.
- The review included assessing the company's planned product offerings, production plans, and certification processes, including the feasibility of meeting previously announced targets.
- Based on the findings of the same Board-initiated investigation that led to the resignations of Mr. Taylor and Mr. Luo, ELMS was forced to withdraw financial guidance and declare the company's past financial statements unreliable.
- However, the company continued to work aggressively on raising new sources of capital, while working closely with advisors to assess and improve its liquidity position.