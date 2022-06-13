ReneSola Power nabs 20-year REC contracts for two solar projects
Jun. 13, 2022 6:08 AM ETReneSola Ltd (SOL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) received the 20-year Index Renewable Energy Credit (REC) contracts for two solar projects as part of the state's renewable program in an effort to reach New York's goals to exceed 70% renewables by 2030 and zero emissions by 2040 as required by Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
- The new REC program in Illinois and the existing program in New York are laying the groundwork for what the future of renewable energy could look like across U.S.
- The two projects are - 20 MW solar and 2 MW battery storage project in Massena, New York and 20 MW solar project in Wilmington, Illinois.
- Shares have garnered 10.7% gains in premarket trade.