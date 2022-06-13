Bluebird bio surges 71% after FDA backing for gene therapies
Jun. 13, 2022 6:17 AM ETbluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Following two days of trading halts, commercial-stage biotech bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) climbed 71% in the pre-market Monday after an expert panel of the FDA endorsed two lentiviral vector (LVV)-based gene therapies developed by the company.
- On Thursday, FDA’s Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee voted 15-0 in favor of eli-cel for the rare neurodegenerative disease cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).
- On the following day, the panel voted 13-0, recommending beti-cel as a potential therapy for patients with rare blood disorder β-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell transfusions.
- The FDA's advisory committees issue non-binding recommendations. However, the regulator usually follows them before making a final decision on authorizations.
- “We thank the FDA for convening this discussion on bluebird bio’s LVV gene therapies and look forward to the completion of the Agency’s review,” remarked Anne-Virginie Eggimann, chief regulatory officer of bluebird bio (BLUE).
- The agency is expected to issue its final decisions on eli-cel and beti-cel on or before Sept. 16 and Aug. 19, respectively.