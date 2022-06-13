High Tide launches private label cannabis products in Saskatchewan
Jun. 13, 2022 6:23 AM ETHigh Tide Inc. (HITI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) commenced retail sales of its first Cabana Cannabis company branded shatter and THC gummies in the province of Saskatchewan.
- The products were produced under the terms of white label partnerships with Heritage Cannabis, vertically-integrated cannabis provider, for Cabana Cannabis shatter, and Loosh Brands, a privately-held, nex-gen edibles and finished goods manufacturer, for Cabana Cannabis.
- The company expects to commence retail sales of its Cabana Cannabis company pre-rolls in Saskatchewan during the week of June 20, 2022.
- The company believes that pending listing approval, it will be able to begin sales of its Cabana Cannabis Company products in the provinces of Manitoba and Ontario within the coming weeks.
- "Our white label strategy also represents a meaningful margin-enhancing opportunity, as we intend to grow our white label sales to be approximately 20-30% of our total sales over the long term as we further grow our lineup of Cabana Cannabis Co. products," president & CEO Raj Grover commented.
- Q2 earnings are scheduled for June 14, after market close.