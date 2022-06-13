Mondee join forces with EBG on travel and entertainment technology platforms
Jun. 13, 2022 6:25 AM ETITHAX Acquisition Corp. (ITHX), ITHXU, ITHXWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Mondee Holdings has signed a strategic partnership with EBG to exchange access to technology, customer networks and a broad array of travel options, attractions and events.
- The transformational partnership giving Mondee access to EBG’s network combined reach of over 100M members and users, bringing Mondee’s total member access to over 125M.
- The strategic partnership to provide reciprocal access to travel technology, complementary distribution networks and expanded travel and entertainment offerings.
- Last year, SPAC ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX) agrees to take travel technology firm Mondee public in a deal that will value the combined companies at about a $1B.
- The transaction is expected to close in the 2H 2022 and the new company expects to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol "MOND."