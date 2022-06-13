Choice Hotels International to acquire Radisson Hotel Group Americas for ~$675M
Jun. 13, 2022 6:42 AM ETChoice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) is acquiring the franchise business, operations and intellectual property of Radisson Hotel Group Americas for approximately $675M.
- The acquisition will be funded with cash on hand and revolver borrowings.
- Radisson Hotel Group Americas comprises the franchise agreements, operations and intellectual property of Radisson Hotels in the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean, and includes 10 Radisson Blu hotels, 130 Radisson hotels, 9 Radisson Individuals, 1 Park Plaza hotel, 4 Radisson RED hotels, 453 Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and 17 Park Inn by Radisson hotels, as well as the Radisson Inn & Suites and Radisson Collection brands.
- The transaction enhances Choice's industry-leading RevPAR (revenue per available room) growth performance to a new set of franchisees and hotel investors and provides new growth opportunities to additional locations in Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean.
- The acquisition is not expected to change Choice Hotels' current capital allocation strategy related to dividend payment policy and planned share repurchases.
- The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022, pending regulatory approvals.