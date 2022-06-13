BYD sees Seal mass production to commence in June with 15K units monthly capacity
Jun. 13, 2022 6:45 AM ETBYD Company Limited (BYDDY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BYD's (OTCPK:BYDDY) Seal model is soon going to commence mass production and delivery this month with expected monthly production capacity of 15K units.
- The Changzhou city government in East China's Jiangsu province said on its official Weibo account as cited by CNEVPost indicated that new energy vehicle and core parts industry in Changzhou High-tech Zone is developing in the direction of high-end, clustering and scale, and BYD's auto project will also drive a large number of well-known parts manufacturers to Changzhou.
- Changzhou is also the current home of Li Auto's sole production base.
- BYD Seal sedan went on pre-sale in China in May 20 and is believed to be one of the strongest potential competitors to Tesla's Model 3.
- As per company data, Seal's pre-sale orders reached 22,637 units within 7 hours of the pre-sale start; company expects steady-state monthly sales of Model 3 will exceed 30K units.