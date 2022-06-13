Interdigital and Inria launch Nemo.AI Common Lab
Jun. 13, 2022 6:47 AM ETInterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) and Inria, the French National Institute for Research in Digital Science and Technology partners to launch the Nemo.AI Common Lab to engage and employ scientists and engineers across the Brittany region in researching the technologies that will shape the metaverse.
- The Nemo.AI Common Lab was officially launched on June 9, 2022.
- It is named after the pioneering Captain Nemo from Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea the Nemo.AI Common Lab aims to equip the Brittany region with resources to pursue cutting edge scientific research and explore the technologies that will define media experiences in the future.
- The Common Lab will reside in both Inria and InterDigital labs and participants may join scientific seminars, organize public events, jointly deliver presentations, and more in both locations;
- The Common Lab is being funded from both organizations and will recruit local researchers, PhDs, post-doctoral students, engineers, and interns to work on priority topics while InterDigital and Inria scientists and engineers serve as research mentors and tutors.
- “We are delighted to launch the Nemo.AI Common Lab with Inria and we know this partnership will not only strengthen scientific excellence and visibility in our region, but create a space for local researchers and engineers to contribute to the technologies and innovations that will shape our future ecosystems, like the metaverse,” said Lionel Oisel, Head of Video Labs, Research & Innovation, at InterDigital.