RIV Capital GAAP EPS of -C$0.12
Jun. 13, 2022 7:01 AM ETRIV Capital Inc. (CNPOF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- RIV Capital press release (OTCPK:CNPOF): FQ4 GAAP EPS of -C$0.12.
- As of June 10, 2022, the company had approximately US$169M of cash on hand based on the closing daily exchange rate as reported by the Bank of Canada. The Company anticipates that the cash required for the final closing of the Etain Acquisition will be approximately US$42.4M.
- “We spent the second half of the 2022 fiscal year preparing for our entry into the U.S. cannabis market, ending the year with a transformative agreement to acquire ownership and control of New York-based Etain,” said Mark Sims, President and CEO of RIV Capital. “We are excited to launch our U.S. strategy in the Empire State, which represents one of the largest legal cannabis market opportunities in the U.S. as it approaches the implementation of adult-use sales. A cultural epicenter, New York is very attractive due to its attractive regulatory framework, strong tourism industry and extremely high population density. With the potential to become the second-largest cannabis market in the U.S., second only to California, we believe the state will be vital to the success of our U.S. platform in the long term. We are so confident in the potential of this market that we intend to further strengthen and expand our presence in New York ahead of adult-use sales. RIV plans to invest in four additional dispensaries and a new state-of-the-art flagship indoor cultivation facility, specifically tailored to support the premium New York market, as soon we are permitted to do so. We are thrilled to be working with Etain as a top-tier brand partner and are looking forward to completing the license transfer as soon as possible.”