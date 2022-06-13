From Anglican priests to Swedish asset managers, Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) is fielding increased criticism for its lack of investment in electric vehicles.

Anders Schelde, CIO of $20B Danish pension fund AkademikerPension, lambasted the Japanese automaker in a statement on Monday, accusing management of not only failing to pursue EVs effectively, but for efforts to forestall EV adoption.

“In our view - and in the view of many other investors - the lobbying work undertaken by Toyota Motor has given the company a global laggard status on climate action within the auto sector,” he said. “Public statements, increasing pressure on national governments to weaken EV policies and behind the scenes advocacy through business associations has been repeatedly obstructionist towards the bans on cars that are not purely electric. This is jeopardizing Toyota’s valuable brand to the detriment of shareholder interests."

The criticism is the latest salvo from a major European pension fund after Swedish national pension fund AP7, Norway’s largest pension KLP, Storebrand Asset Management, Nordea Asset Management, and the Church of England Pensions Board previously joined AkademikerPension in pointed criticism of Toyota (TM) in 2021. In total, these funds holds hundreds of millions of dollars in shares of the automaker.

In addition to the challenges to Toyota’s EV efforts, AkademikerPension outlined a rejected shareholder proposal that included the institution of an annual evaluation of the company’s lobbying activities and “how they align with the goals of the Paris Agreement and the company’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.”

“The company had failed to respond adequately to our concerns and rejected our

shareholder proposal,” Schelde said. “What matters now is that the company stops its negative

climate lobbying activities.This would be a prudent step to protect the company

against consumer backlash and stronger shareholder protest.“

The auto manufacturer has yet to respond to the letter from the Danish pension publicly.

